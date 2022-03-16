UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Cut to €15.50

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 589,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,459. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

