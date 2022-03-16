UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) versus Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Head-To-Head Comparison

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.41 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Community Bancorp $39.83 million 3.01 $10.76 million $2.43 9.18

Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UniCredit and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 3 7 1 2.82 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 217.03%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Summary

Community Bancorp beats UniCredit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit (Get Rating)

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

About Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

