Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

