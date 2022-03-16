Unido EP Price Tops $0.0542 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $2.89 million and $99,930.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.69 or 0.06655545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,680.42 or 1.00104147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

