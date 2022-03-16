Unistake Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Unistake has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $29,477.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,306,877 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

