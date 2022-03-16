United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce $203.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

