United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

