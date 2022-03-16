United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 437,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

USM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,663. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

