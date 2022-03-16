United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UTME stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

