United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UTME stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $107.33.
United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
