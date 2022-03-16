Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
UBX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
UBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
