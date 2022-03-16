Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UBX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.