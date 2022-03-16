UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $445,849.00

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $445,849.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.18 or 0.06704558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.74 or 1.00088459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00039995 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

