Unslashed Finance (USF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,336.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $16,336.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.37 or 0.06608076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,844.22 or 1.00246939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039531 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.