Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.70

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.95 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,650. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,570.

About Urbana (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

