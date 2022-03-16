Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.70

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.95 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.
About Urbana (TSE:URB)
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Featured Articles
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.