USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on USDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USDP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 76,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.