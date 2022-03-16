USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of analysts have commented on USDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
