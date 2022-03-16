USDJ Market Capitalization Reaches $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $5.32 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

