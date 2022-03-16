USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $156.14 Million

USDK (USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $156.14 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.57 or 0.06687619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,098.71 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039645 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

