v.systems (VSYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $742,722.00

v.systems (VSYS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $30.02 million and $742,722.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,434,276,532 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,668,068 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

