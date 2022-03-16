Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.91

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $18.68 on Wednesday, hitting $267.84. The company had a trading volume of 594,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,422. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.57.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

