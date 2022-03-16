Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLNS shares. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ VLNS opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

