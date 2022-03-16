Validity (VAL) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $260,575.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00007906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002342 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00337159 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,531,579 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,934 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

