Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.31% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

