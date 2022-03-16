VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.02

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 3822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

