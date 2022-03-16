VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.02

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 3822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

