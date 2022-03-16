Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.50 and last traded at C$23.53. 20,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.92.

