Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,509,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 199,419 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.