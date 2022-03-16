Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.79 and a 200 day moving average of $252.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

