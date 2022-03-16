Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

