Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Trimmed by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

