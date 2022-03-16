Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

