Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.60. 66,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,832. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

