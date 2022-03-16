Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 487.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

