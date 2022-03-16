VeChain (VET) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. VeChain has a market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $297.41 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009207 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

