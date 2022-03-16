Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $832.56

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.56 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.90). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.83), with a volume of 162,101 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 832.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 832.56.
About Vedanta Resources (LON:VED)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.