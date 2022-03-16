Veil Price Tops $0.0104 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $892,475.96 and approximately $1,070.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.86 or 1.00008241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00240871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00138854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00271709 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003797 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

