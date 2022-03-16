Velo (VELO) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Velo (VELO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Velo has a total market cap of $36.46 million and approximately $952,862.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velo has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

