Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 415.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after acquiring an additional 237,944 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.