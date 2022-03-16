Venus (XVS) Market Cap Reaches $104.08 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Venus has a market capitalization of $104.08 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00020847 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.66 or 1.00079549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00070300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

