VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,380,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 28,588,098 shares.The stock last traded at $0.44 and had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

