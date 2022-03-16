Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will announce $111.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $109.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.
VRA stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.78.
Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
