Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of VERB opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

