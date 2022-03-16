Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of VERB opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

