Verge Achieves Market Cap of $148.72 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Verge has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $148.72 million and $8.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.00270407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,233,988 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

