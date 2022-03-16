Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.68 ($0.41), with a volume of 117959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.36. The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The company has a market cap of £44.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92.
Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)
