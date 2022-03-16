Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.68 ($0.41), with a volume of 117959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.36. The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The company has a market cap of £44.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

