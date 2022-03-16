Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $105,367.50 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,026. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

