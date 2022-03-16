VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $175,815,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after purchasing an additional 496,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

