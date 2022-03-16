VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

