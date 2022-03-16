Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,014.46

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,014.46 ($13.19) and traded as low as GBX 662 ($8.61). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.69), with a volume of 36,911 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.64) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £780.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 913.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.46.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

