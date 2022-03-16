Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

VSCO opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

