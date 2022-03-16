Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
VSCO opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
