VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Cap Reaches $19.59 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $19.59 million and $6.25 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

