Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) vs. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marpai and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 137.11%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Marpai.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 1.46 $31.53 million $0.24 20.21

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare 8.69% 11.87% 8.95%

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Marpai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

