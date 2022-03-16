Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 396.0 days.

GNHAF stock remained flat at $$171.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a 52 week low of $112.75 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.35.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNHAF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.