Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 61,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.